Bangladesh

'The strictest-ever lockdown' from 23 July: State minister

Staff Correspondent
Chuadanga
In order to contain the massive surge of Covid-19 transmission, the government is going to impose the ‘strictest-ever lockdown’ across the country, keeping all mills and industries shut following the Eid-ul-Azha vacation.

State minister for public administration Farhad Hossain made this disclosure on Saturday while speaking as chief guest at an event organised by the Border Guard Bangladesh Chuadanga battalion in Jafarpur, Chuadanga.

He said, “The upcoming lockdown, from 23 July to 5 August, will be the strictest one to curb the transmission of the virus.”

When asked, Farhad Hossain said, “The recommendation [of the national technical advisory committee on Covid-19] is essential to tackle the pandemic,” adding that the army, BGB and police will be deployed across the country to enforce the lockdown.

