‘Those involved in attack on naval officer will not be spared’

Home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal Monday said those who were involved in the attack on the naval officer in the city would not be spared.
“None will be spared. Those who will commit crimes will be punished . . . no matter who they are, or whether they are public representatives, everyone has to face the law,” said the minister while talking to journalists at his residence in Dhanmondi.
The home minister said a case has already been filed in connection with the attack on a naval officer and police officials concerned were given orders to investigate the incident quickly and neutrally.
“It is unwarranted . . . any person cannot be attacked or threatened, even if he is a high official of a force,” he said.
“A crime is always a crime . . . a naval officer was attacked and we are dealing with the matter accordingly,” said Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal while responding to a question.
Wasif Ahmed Khan of Bangladesh Navy filed a case with Dhanmondi police station last night, accusing four persons including Erfan Salim (37), son of Dhaka-7 lawmaker Haji Salim, AB Siddique Dipu (45), Md Zahid (35) and Md Mizanur Rahman (30) for launching an “attack” on him in the city’s Dhanmondi area last night, officer-in-charge of the police station Ikram Ali Miah told BSS.