Three different bridges to be toll free on inauguration day

Sources at the Roads and Highways Department said that the Road Transport and Highways Division held a preparatory meeting on 9 June regarding the opening of the Padma Bridge.

Several decisions, including the one to keep the toll collection on those three bridges closed, were taken in the meeting.

It was also decided that marking the inauguration of Padma Bridge, trucks and covered vans would not be allowed to ply on the highway connected to the bridge starting from 24 June morning to 26 June morning.