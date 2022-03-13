Three more die of Covid-19 in 24 hrs

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00am was 1.88 per cent while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Sunday stands at 14.29 per cent.
The health directorate Sunday said a total of 1,417 people recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of total recovery to 1,860,886.
Of the people who died of Covid-19, two were female and one male. Among them, two died in Dhaka division and one in Rajshahi. Bangladesh detected its first coronavirus patient on 8 March last year and recorded its first death of the disease on 18 March that year.