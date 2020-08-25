Three witnesses testify in graft case against SK Sinha, 10 others

The witnesses testified at Dhaka Special Judge Court-4 and were cross-examined later. Judge Sheikh Nazmul Alam then adjourned the hearing till 1 September.

Dhaka Special Judge Court-4 on 13 August framed charges in the case.

Investigation officer (IO) and ACC director Benjir Ahmed filed the charge-sheet in the case with the court of Dhaka metropolitan session judge KM Imrul Qayes on 10 December 2019.

The court, however, on 20 February 2020, transferred the case to Dhaka Special Judge Court-4 for further proceedings.

The anti-graft body filed the case on 10 July 2019 for embezzling Tk 40 million from then Farmers Bank and laundering the money abroad.