Ties with Bangladesh to grow: Nepalese foreign minister

He extended his sincere thanks to Momen for the kind words of congratulations and good wishes to him on his appointment as the Minister for Foreign Affairs of Nepal.
“I cherish the fond memories of my visit to Bangladesh in 2013 to receive ‘Friends of Liberation War Honour’ conferred on me by the Government of Bangladesh. I am deeply humbled,” Narayan mentioned in the letter.
Nepal and Bangladesh have always been enjoying excellent bilateral relations marked by goodwill, mutual understanding and cooperation, he wrote.
The Nepalese foreign minister also thanked Momen for inviting him to visit the “beautiful country” of Bangladesh.
He also wished Momen’s good health and happiness “as well as for the continued progress and prosperity of the friendly people of Bangladesh”.