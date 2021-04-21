Time to act together against pneumonia

There are challenges in both demand side as well as supply side. 46% of children with symptoms of pneumonia are taken to a health facility or qualified provider for advice and 63% of children under five with symptoms of pneumonia received antibiotic treatment. There is lacking in adequate preparedness at service delivery points. Thus, a range of barriers—from limited prevention to low care-seeking behavior to gaps in health worker skills—continue to impede the coverage and quality of proven interventions.

Tackling pneumonia is neither difficult nor expensive.The solution to address the crisis is available and is known. In 2009 and 2013, the World Health Organization (WHO) and UNICEF published the integrated Global Action Plan for the Prevention and Control of Pneumonia and Diarrhea (GAPPD) outlines a set of core interventions to successfully prevent, protect, and treat children who are at risk of dying from Pneumonia. There are 7 Pneumonia specific indicators to monitor progress which is -• protecting children by establishing and promoting good health practices: Exclusive Breast Feeding, • preventing children from becoming ill from pneumonia : Vaccine coverage by 1 year of age of the children (PCV3, PENTA3, MR1), • treating children who are ill from pneumonia : appropriate care seeking and antibiotic treatment.

Unfortunately, many children are dying from pneumonia that could be easily and cheaply treated. Poverty and pneumonia are inextricably linked. The children most at risk are invariably from the poorest families in rural regions and urban slums. They are the most likely to be malnourished and in the risk of missing vaccination or least likely to be diagnosed and treated appropriately.

Save the Children in Bangladesh is implementing common approaches Treating Children Close to Home, Saving Newborn Lives and Nourishing the Youngest (IYCF), all of which contribute to reducing child deaths from pneumonia–through community health worker, through maternal and newborn health interventions and through good nutrition and feeding for children up to 2 years old. Save the Children’s Pneumonia Centenary Commitment (PCC) was launched in early 2017, linked to its 100th anniversary and as a key objective within its Survive Breakthrough to ensure that no child dies from preventable causes before their fifth birthday. Over this period of time, Save the Children has fostered greater partnership with the ministry, UNICEF, academicians, professional organizations, researchers with the aim of building a movement of stakeholders to tackle this challenge together.