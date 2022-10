The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00am was 9.19 per cent while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Monday stands at 13.61 per cent.

The health directorate Monday said a total of 644 people recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery to 1,970,639.

Bangladesh detected its first coronavirus patient on 8 March in 2020 and recorded its first death of the disease on 18 March that year.