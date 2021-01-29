TI’s corruption perceptions index not credible: Hasan

“And according to the TI report, there is more corruption in Bangladesh than Pakistan, which is not credible at all,” he said.

The information minister said: “I have read the report. It said Bangladesh stands at the same position. But, as other countries did better scores, our position has gone down two steps.”

“We also need to know whether Bangladesh’s position has actually come down or it occurred due to their systemic errors. Because, we are informed about their various systemic errors,” he said.

Hassan said TI is an NGO and the way its report is disseminated in Bangladesh, it is not published in other countries with such importance.