Titas Gas forms body to investigate Narayanganj mosque blast

Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Ltd has formed a 5-member committee to investigate whether gas leakage in pipelines sparked fire and subsequent AC blasts at a mosque in Narayanganj, reports UNB.
A press release of the power, energy and mineral resources ministry said the committee, headed by Titas Gas general manager Abdul Wahab, was asked to submit its report within 5 working days.
All the concerned power distribution companies were also asked by the power division to examine the power connections and condition of air-conditioners at mosques and other religious institutions located in their respective areas, it added.
It mentioned that state minister for power, energy and mineral resources Nasrul Hamid expressed deep shock at the blast incidents in Narayanganj mosque and conveyed his sympathy to the victims.
He also sought the quick recovery of the people now struggling to survive and also peace for the departed souls of the people who already died in the accident.