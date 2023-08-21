Universal pension: Ensure transparency and accountability

Awami League in the election manifesto of 2008 made a commitment to introduce a universal pension scheme. Although it has happened after 15 years, it is good news. Prime minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the pension scheme on Thursday. The finance ministry said about 100 million people will come under the pension facilities.

It is still unclear how 100 million able men and women will be brought under the scheme. The universal pension system has started its journey with four schemes-- Pragati, Surokkha, Samata and Prabashi.

The Prabashi scheme will be applicable for the expatriate Bangladeshis, the Pragati for private job holders, and the Surokkha for self-employed persons and the Samata for low-income people.

In course of time, government employees and autonomous and state-owned organisations' employees will also be brought under the scheme.