Dengue claims 9 more lives in 24 hrs

Nine more people have died from dengue across the country in the last 24 hours until 8:00am on Friday, taking the total death toll to 453.
The mosquito-borne viral disease has claimed 202 lives in the current month alone.
The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) in a press release on Friday disclosed this.
According to the press release, 1,565 people have been admitted between 8:00am Thursday and 8:00am Firday.
It said a total of 95,877 dengue cases have been reported so far this year – 46,933 in Dhaka and 48,944 outside the capital.
Of the nine deaths in 24 hours, seven people have died in the hospitals in the capital while two outside Dhaka.
Of the admitted Dengue patients, 804 were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and 761 outside the capital.
Dengue had claimed 281 lives last year, 2022, while 179 in 2019, 7 in 2020, and 105 in 2021.