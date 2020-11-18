Toilets vital in fight against impact of climate change, infectious diseases: WaterAid

Living without a toilet endangers the health and livelihoods of the world’s most vulnerable people and the risk of living without proper sanitation increases as climate change bites.

WaterAid’s report ‘Living in a fragile world: The impact of climate change on the sanitation crisis’ highlights the link between poor sanitation and the transmission of fatal but preventable illnesses, such as cholera, and examines how these are now compounded by the effects of climate change, says a press release issued on Wednesday.

Bangladesh is one of the most vulnerable countries to the impact of climate change. Two-thirds of the area of Bangladesh sits less than five metres above sea level, leaving these areas highly susceptible to river and tidal flooding. Drought, rising sea levels and cyclones also significantly impact access to clean water.