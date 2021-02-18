Tokyo-Dhaka focusing on infrastructure, business ties: Envoy

Japanese ambassador Ito Naoki has said Bangladesh and Japan are currently focusing more on infrastructure development and business partnership under the "BIG-B" initiative, reports UNB.

He made remarks at a lecture series while describing the friendship and partnership between Japan and Bangladesh in a number of areas including Matarbari deep sea-port, Dhaka Metro and Terminal 3 of Dhaka airport.

Once completed, the ambassador said, these mega-infrastructures will change the face of the country and would have positive impact on the future of Bangladesh as well as the landscape of Japan-Bangladesh relations.

In parallel to these business and economic partnership, it is also important to foster mutual understanding and academic interactions, he said.