Tourism suspended at Sundarbans till 15 April

The forest department has banned tourists from entering the Sundarbans till 15 April to tackle the second wave of Covid-19. However, beekeepers and fishermen will be exempt from the ban, reports UNB.

Forest conservator of Khulna Zone Moinuddin Khan told this to the media.

He said that there are seven tourist spots in eastern and western zones of the Sundarbans. All of these will be closed immediately to prevent the spread of coronavirus.