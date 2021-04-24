Train service to resume on 29 April if Covid restrictions end

Discussions have been on at a policy level of the government over resumption of public transport from 29 April. The Bangladesh Railway (BR) authorities too are planning to resume train service from the very day as part of early preparedness so that government instructions to resume railway service can be executed instantly.

BR sources said, passenger train services remained halted for more than two months last year due to Covid-19 restrictions. Since 31 May of that year, BR resumed services with limited operations and half of the passenger carrying capacity. In phases, inter-city railway services restarted. Finally, all the commuter railway services resumed.

However, the BR authorities are not likely to follow the 2020 style.