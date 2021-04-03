Train services to remain suspended during lockdown: Minister

Passenger train services will remain suspended across the country during the countrywide lockdown, railways minister Nurul Islam Sujon has said, reports UNB.
However, the freight train services will continue as before, the minister told UNB on Saturday.
Road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader on Saturday said, the government is set to announce a seven-day lockdown from Monday to stem the spread of coronavirus.
The health authorities recorded over 5,000 Covid cases on 29, 30 and 31 March and 3 April while over 6000 cases on 1 and 2 April.
Quader said the government has already taken necessary preparations to tackle the second wave of Covid-19. “But many people are showing reluctance to maintain health rules, which may worsen the Covid-19 situation,” he warned.
Meanwhile, state minister for public administration Farhad Hossain said the decision for a countrywide lockdown for seven days would come within “two to three days”.
In a video message, he said the institutions providing emergency services would be open during the lockdown.
“Industries and factories will remain open too,” he said. “Workers will have to follow health guidelines and work in shifts (during that period).”
Covid-19 situation in Bangladesh
Amid an alarming surge in Covid-19 cases, Bangladesh recorded 5,683 fresh cases and 58 deaths in the last 24 hours until Saturday.
The infection rate slightly fell to 23.15 per cent from 23.28 per cent on Friday when the country recorded 6,830 cases, the highest since the beginning of the pandemic.
Bangladesh has so far recorded 630,277 coronavirus cases, according to a handout issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
During the 24-hour period until Saturday morning, 2,364 patients recovered, taking the number of recoveries to 549,775.
Meanwhile, the fatalities rose to 9,213 with the new deaths.