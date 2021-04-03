Train services to remain suspended during lockdown: Minister

Passenger train services will remain suspended across the country during the countrywide lockdown, railways minister Nurul Islam Sujon has said, reports UNB.

However, the freight train services will continue as before, the minister told UNB on Saturday.

Road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader on Saturday said, the government is set to announce a seven-day lockdown from Monday to stem the spread of coronavirus.

The health authorities recorded over 5,000 Covid cases on 29, 30 and 31 March and 3 April while over 6000 cases on 1 and 2 April.

Quader said the government has already taken necessary preparations to tackle the second wave of Covid-19. “But many people are showing reluctance to maintain health rules, which may worsen the Covid-19 situation,” he warned.