Train services to resume at half of capacity from Monday

Twenty eight pairs of trains will run from Monday across the country after suspension of the services for over one month as part of the government restrictions on people’s movement to stem the coronavirus transmission, reports UNB.
The authorities concerned have been asked to keep half of the seats vacant for ensuring social distance, said a hand-out issued by the railways ministry on Sunday.
Passengers can purchase train tickets online, it said.
Earlier, on 5 April, passenger train services were suspended across the country as part of countrywide lockdown following surge in coronavirus infections.
The government on Sunday extended the ongoing lockdown for another week until 30 May allowing public buses to run at half of their capacities considering the current coronavirus situation in the country.
The cabinet division has issued a circular in this regard. The circular said all concerned, including passengers, will have to maintain health protocols like wearing masks while travelling on public transport.
Hotels and restaurants will be allowed to keep open with half of their capacities. The authorities concerned have been asked to take necessary steps in this regard.