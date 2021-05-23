Train services to resume at half of capacity from Monday

Twenty eight pairs of trains will run from Monday across the country after suspension of the services for over one month as part of the government restrictions on people’s movement to stem the coronavirus transmission, reports UNB.

The authorities concerned have been asked to keep half of the seats vacant for ensuring social distance, said a hand-out issued by the railways ministry on Sunday.

Passengers can purchase train tickets online, it said.

Earlier, on 5 April, passenger train services were suspended across the country as part of countrywide lockdown following surge in coronavirus infections.