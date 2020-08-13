Train tickets won’t be transferable: Railways ministry

The government has decided to make train tickets non-transferable to prevent the sale of tickets on the black market, the railways ministry announced Thursday, reports news agency UNB.

Only passengers who will purchase the tickets will be able to use them.

Transferring of selling tickets, return tickets or fixed term tickets to someone else will be punished with imprisonment for up to three months or fine or both. A passenger trying to use someone else’s ticket will be fined.

Bangladesh Railway also requested people to purchase tickets online as a measure to curb the transmission of the novel coronavirus.