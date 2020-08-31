Trains will continue with half passenger load, no fare increase

He said that no decision had been taken as yet about increasing train fare, but the matter was being looked into for the future.

A committee had been formed one and a half years ago to look into whether the fare could be increased with the improvement in people’s spending capacity.

The committee recently submitted its report but that did not mean that the fares were going to be hiked.

He refuted media reports on the question of train fares being increased. The trains should carry half the number of passengers than capacity, he quoted prime minister Sheikh Hasina as saying.

The revenue could be increased by carrying goods, Nurul Islam said.

Towards the end of March all passenger trains were halted due to the outbreak of coronavirus. From 31 May train service resumed, albeit in a restrict manner.

Since then trains have been running with half the passenger load. The number of trains has been gradually increasing. From 5 September 134 trains will run. All intercity trains will run from that day.