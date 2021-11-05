Transport strike in Khulna: Pressure of passengers on train

As long-distance bus services halted in protest against the sudden hike in fuel prices, hundreds of people remained stranded at bus terminals in Khulna on Friday.

Many of them, desperate to reach their destinations, crowded the railway station to try to catch a train.

The strike has been called by the Bangladesh Road Transport Workers' Federation and the Bangladesh Truck-Bus Owners' Association. Khula, like rest of the country, has been severely hit by the protest causing immense public sufferings.

It has hit hard especially those who had to travel to Dhaka from Khulna for emergency work. Many expressed anger over the situation.