Trial of Pakistan’s 1971 genocide can take place anytime: Indian envoy

Indian high commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram Kumar Doraiswami on Monday indicated the trial of genocide committed by Pakistan during the 1971 liberation war can take place anytime as there is no statute of limitations in terms of times, reports UNB.

“I think we should be clear about it without getting into legal formalities…in other words, even if something happened long ago,” he said.

The high commissioner said there is no statute of limitation on any kind of arrangement that may have been arrived in and this is something entirely within [the jurisdiction of] the government of Bangladesh to assess the history and see how this goes forward.

Doraiswami came up with the remarks when asked which provision of the 1974 tripartite agreement is holding back to try the Pakistani generals who committed genocide during the war of liberation in 1971.

“History is history,” said the high commissioner noting that the question is historically very relevant in this historic year when Bangladesh is set to celebrate the 50 years of its Independence.