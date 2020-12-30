Trial run of metro rail in 2021

The country’s first overhead metro rail is expected to start its test and trial run at the beginning of 2021.

“We are hopeful about bringing the train sets in February in the country from Japan and after that the integrated test and trial run will be conducted,” managing director of Dhaka Mass Rapid Transit Limited (DMTCL) MAN Siddique told BSS today.

At least 19 times trial run of each train need to be conducted in Japan before shipment, he said, adding, “Manufacturing of four train sets for Mass Rapid Transit Line-6 (MRT) have been completed and one set was scheduled to be completed today (30 December) in the factory in Osaka.”

“We need a total of 24 train sets having six passenger coaches each, of which five were completed. Some 15-km out of 20-km viaduct erection has been completed, while setting up of 14-km viaduct and in the depot rail track has also been completed,” said Siddique.

The managing director said that construction of all metro stations were going on in full swing during the coronavirus pandemic with maintaining health guidelines strictly.