Trial run of river vessel between Bangladesh, India starts

The trial run of river vessel between Bangladesh and India started today as a vessel carrying 10 tons of cement reached Sonamura Port of Tripura from Daudkandi of Cumilla through the Gomti river, reports BSS.
BIWTA chairman Golam Sadeq formally inaugurated the test run operations of river vessel through releasing balloons at Bibir Bazar
here in the district.
Deputy commissioner Md Abul Fazal Meer, customs officials Subhash
Chandra Majumder and Shafiqul Islam, additional police supers Azim ul
Ahsan and Tanvir Salehin Emon were present, among others, on the
occasion.
Speaking on the occasion at the Bibir Bazaar Landport, Indian high
commissioner Riva Ganguly Das said the Sonamura (Tripura)-Daudkandi
(Bangladesh) route was included in the Indo-Bangladesh Protocol (IBP)
routes signed by the two countries in last May. The other river route
is Rajshahi to Dulihan of India.
Through this, cordial relations will be further developed between thetwo countries while connectivity will be enhanced
“As per that deal, the trial run of river vessel between the two
countries carrying cement began today. Now other problems including
lack of navigability in the river route will be addressed in phases.
Through this, cordial relations will be further developed between the
two countries while connectivity will be enhanced,” she said.
Terming it as a ‘historic day’ for both Bangladesh and India, the
Indian high commissioner further said with launching of the river
route, the friendly relations between the two countries will further
increase while a new window will be opened on exports and imports.
Meanwhile at another function held at Sonamura in Tripura marking
the launching of the river route, chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb
extended his heartfelt thanks to Indian prime minister Narendra Modi
and Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina for materializing this
initiative.