Trial run of river vessel between Bangladesh, India starts

The trial run of river vessel between Bangladesh and India started today as a vessel carrying 10 tons of cement reached Sonamura Port of Tripura from Daudkandi of Cumilla through the Gomti river, reports BSS.

BIWTA chairman Golam Sadeq formally inaugurated the test run operations of river vessel through releasing balloons at Bibir Bazar

here in the district.

Deputy commissioner Md Abul Fazal Meer, customs officials Subhash

Chandra Majumder and Shafiqul Islam, additional police supers Azim ul

Ahsan and Tanvir Salehin Emon were present, among others, on the

occasion.