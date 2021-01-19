Tripartite virtual talks mediated by China begin

The foreign secretary level virtual talks between Bangladesh and Myanmar, mediated by China, have begun to discuss the issue of Rohingya repatriation.

The tripartite meeting began around 2:00pm today, Tuesday.

During these talks being held at a foreign ministry level of the three countries, Bangladesh will place emphasis on sending the Rohingyas back before the beginning of the monsoons and in keeping with lists of Rohingyas made in accordance to specific villages of the Rakhine state.

The three countries at the meeting are being led by Bangladesh’s foreign secretary Masud Bin Momen from the foreign ministry in Dhaka, Myanmar’s foreign secretary Aye Chan from Naypyidaw and China’s deputy minister Luo Zhaohui from Beijing.

This is the first time such a meeting is being held at a foreign secretary level of the three countries. However, Bangladesh foreign ministry officials are not expecting anything significant from this meeting. It is felt that after this meeting, the three countries will have a direct meeting in April or May this year.