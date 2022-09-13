Bangladesh ahead of the US in Covid handling: Peter Haas

US ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas has highly appreciated Bangladesh’s Covid-19 handing and vaccination programme, saying that those were "remarkable" and "really amazing".

"Bangladesh is clearly ahead of the United States (US) in vaccination programmes under the leadership of prime minister Sheikh Hasina. This is really amazing and the efficiency is remarkable," the envoy said as he paid a courtesy call on prime minister Sheikh Hasina at her official residence Ganabhaban on Tuesday.

He also said the US wants to make partnership with Bangladesh in "Global Covid Action Plan" on working out future situation of the pandemic.

"A minister level special session of US-Bangladesh along with other stake holders would be held in the sidelines of UN General Assembly," Haas said.