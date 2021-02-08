Twelve SPs get new postings

Twelve superintendents of police (SP)-ranked officials were given new postings on Monday.

The appointment was made in a circular signed by Dhananjay Kumar Das, deputy secretary at Police-1 section of Public Security Division under the home ministry, reports UNB.

As per the circular, deputy commissioner (DC) of Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) Md Hamidul Islam has been given new posting as Superintendent of Police (SP) of Highway Police unit, SP of Bagerhat district Pangkoj Chandra Ray to CID as SP, SP of Zamalpur district Md Delwar Hossain has been transferred as SP of the CID, and SP of Norail district Md Jasim Uddin as DC of CMP.