Twenty more die of Covid-19 in 24 hrs

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00am further decreased to 2.45 per cent from yesterday’s 2.77 per cent.
The health directorate today said a total of 543 people recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of the total recovery to 1,523,134.
Of the people who died in the last 24 hours, 12 were male and eight female.
Among the Covid-19 patients who died in that time, nine were in Dhaka division, four in Chattogram, three in Rangpur, two in Mymensingh and one each in Khulna and Barishal division.