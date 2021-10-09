Twenty more die of Covid-19 in 24 hrs

Bangladesh reported 20 deaths from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours until Saturday, taking the tally to 27,674, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases, according to the DGHS, on Friday rose to 1,561,878 as 415 more cases were reported, after testing 16,925 samples, including rapid antigen tests, in the last 24 hours.