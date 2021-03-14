Two Bangladeshis repatriated after 7 years treatment in Tripura

Two Bangladesh nationals who illegally entered India rejoined their families on Friday after seven years of treatment for chronic schizophrenia in Agartala.

They were detained several years ago after they accidentally crossed the border and entered the Indian territory of Tripura.

After their detention, they underwent seven years of treatment at a government hospital in Agartala before their repatriation on Friday.

Mohammad Jobayed Hosen, assistant high commissioner of Bangladesh in Agartala said, “Two Bangladesh nationals who were under treatment for schizophrenia at Modern Psychiatric Hospital in Agartala have returned to their families. They were detained after they illegally entered India.”