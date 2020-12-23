Two female BCL leaders allegedly beat up junior leader in DU

A Dhaka University student and leader of ruling party student wing Bangladesh Chattra League has allegedly been mercilessly beaten by two senior female leaders of the organisation.

Victim Falguni Das is a joint secretary general of BCL’s Ruqayyah Hall unit of DU.

Falguni alleged that BCL central unit’s joint secretary Benjir Hossain and Shamsun Nahar Hall unit’s general secretary Jiasmin Shanta beat her up at DU’s law faculty area and Bangabandhu Tower area on Monday midnight.

The duo also snatched her mobile phone, alleged Falguni.

Two accused leaders, however, said they just ‘castigated’ Falguni.