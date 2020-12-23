Two female BCL leaders allegedly beat up junior leader in DU

A Dhaka University student and leader of ruling party student wing Bangladesh Chattra League has allegedly been mercilessly beaten by two senior female leaders of the organisation.
Victim Falguni Das is a joint secretary general of BCL’s Ruqayyah Hall unit of DU.
Falguni alleged that BCL central unit’s joint secretary Benjir Hossain and Shamsun Nahar Hall unit’s general secretary Jiasmin Shanta beat her up at DU’s law faculty area and Bangabandhu Tower area on Monday midnight.
The duo also snatched her mobile phone, alleged Falguni.
Two accused leaders, however, said they just ‘castigated’ Falguni.
Falguni told Prothom Alo, “I said something regarding the allegation of Benajir’s infiltration into BCL at an informal discussion of friends. She somehow knew about it and asked me to go to the Law faculty at around 12 at night on Monday. Jiasmin Shanta was accompanying her at the moment. They started to interrogate me and tried to snatch my mobile phone. At one point they tried to beat me and I ran away. But they chased and caught me in front of the Bangabandhu Tower area. They pushed me to the ground and started to beat me indiscriminately.”
Falguni alleged that two boys abetted Benjir and Jiasmin in beating.
Falguni said she sustained injury at arms, legs and head.
She alleged that university unit BCL leader Shah Jalal, who is a follower of Benjir, snatched her mobile.
“On information, the university's proctorial team and police rescued me. I later took primary treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital,” Falguni added.
Falguni said she had already informed the matter to the BCL president and secretary.
I will take legal action if BCL does not take any action regarding the matter, Falguni said.
Accused Benjir Hossain told journalists that they ‘reprimanded’ Falguni as she showed ‘disrespect’ to them.
She also claimed there had been some ‘misunderstanding’ and they ‘resolved’ the matter.
BCL’s central president Al Nahean Khan Joy told Prothom Alo, “We’ve heard about the incident. We’ll look into the allegations and take disciplinary action if found true.”