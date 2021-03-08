Two Indian Navy ships to visit Mongla port to celebrate Mujib Borsho

Two Indian naval ships - INS Kulish and INS - will visit port of Mongla till 10 March from Monday to celebrate “Mujibo Borsho” and 50 Years of Bangladesh's independence, reports UNB.

This is the first visit by Indian naval ships to Mongla after the independence.

The visit will boost the strong and flourishing ties between Indian and Bangladesh Navies, said the Indian high commission in Dhaka on Monday.

The last time it happened 50 years ago when on 09/10 Dec 1971, the two gunboats Padma and Palash, jointly manned by Indian Navy and Mukti Bahini personnel, in a covert operation sailed up the Pusur river attacking various Pakistani installations at the port.

To signify the importance that Indian Navy accords to its fraternal relationship with Bangladesh Navy, other than two ships, Cmde Mahadevu Goverdhan Raju, NM, Naval Officer-in-Charge, Andhra Pradesh is embarked onboard INS Sumedha, an indigenously built Offshore Patrol Vessel.