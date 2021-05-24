Two Indian returnees tested positive for Covid

Two Bangladeshi nationals, including a 12-year-old boy, who returned home from India through Darshana land port in Chadanga district have been tested positive for Covid-19.

Kushtia civil surgeon HM Anwarul Islam, said a total of 36 Bangladeshi nationals returned home on Saturday.

Upon their arrival, health authorities collected samples from them and sent those to the PCR laboratory of Kushtia Medical College and Hospital on Sunday.