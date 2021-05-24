Two Indian returnees tested positive for Covid

Two Bangladeshi nationals, including a 12-year-old boy, who returned home from India through Darshana land port in Chadanga district have been tested positive for Covid-19.
Kushtia civil surgeon HM Anwarul Islam, said a total of 36 Bangladeshi nationals returned home on Saturday.
Upon their arrival, health authorities collected samples from them and sent those to the PCR laboratory of Kushtia Medical College and Hospital on Sunday.
The results of the two returnees –one aged about 39 and another 12-- came out Covid positive on Sunday night. They were sent to Kushtia General Hospital isolation centre.
Of the total returnees, 27 people have been kept at Bir Pratik Taramon Bibi Institutional quarantine centre and the rest at a hotel in the district town.
According to the World Health Organisation, the Indian variant has already spread to 60 countries of the world.