Two Japanese children to stay with parents in a Gulshan house: High Court

The court said, from now, two daughters accompanied by their parents will stay at a residence of Gulshan for the time being.
Social services department will look after the matter while the commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) and Criminal Investigation Department (CID) would ensure the security.
The further order regarding the matter will be issued on 16 September. Meanwhile, the court directed the authorities of victim support center to reach the children to the residence.
Earlier, High Court on Monday asked the authorities concerned to keep the two children of Japanese woman and a Bangladeshi man at the Tejgaon victim support centre in a good environment until 31 August amid a legal battle over their custody.
The HC bench of justice M Enayetur Rahim and justice Md Mostafizur Rahman passed the order following a petition filed by the Japanese mother of the two children.
On 19 August, Nakano Eriko, a citizen of Japan, filed a petition with the High Court seeking its directives to return back her two daughters-- Jasmine Malika,11 and Laila Lina, 10---from their Bangladeshi father Sharif Imran.
The court then asked the authorities concerned to produce the two children before the court on 31 August. It also asked Imran not to leave the country with his daughters for next one month.