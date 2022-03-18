Two more die of Covid

The number of total deaths as of Friday stands at 29,114, according to the press release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00am decreased further to 1.16 per cent from yesterday’s 1.69 per cent. The overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Thursday stands at 14.24 per cent.
The health directorate Friday said a total of 1,459 people recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of total recovery to 1,868,620.
Bangladesh detected its first coronavirus patient on 8 March last year and recorded its first death of the disease on 18 March that year.