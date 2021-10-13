Two more die of dengue, 211 hospitalised

Two more people died of dengue and 211 new patients were hospitalised across the country in 24 hours till Wednesday morning.

With the latest deaths, the number of fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease this year increased to 82, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Among the new patients, 163 were undergoing treatment in Dhaka hospitals while the remaining 48 cases were reported from outside the division, according to DGHS.