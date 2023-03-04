Morning news highlights

Poor bowling and fielding cost us the match: Tamim
The Tigers ODI captain Tamim Iqbal admitted his team’s performance was below par in both bowling and batting, which led to the eventual loss at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka.
Indonesians search charred homes after fuel depot fire kills 17
Residents searched through the remains of their charred homes Saturday after a fuel storage depot fire in Jakarta left at least 17 people dead, including two children.
Rohingya youth shot dead in Ukhiya camp
The deceased was identified as Rafiq, 35, son of Dil Mohammad and resident of A/9 block of Ukhiya Rohingya camp-19.
PM Hasina departs for Doha to attend UN LDC Conference
Prime minister Sheikh Hasina has left Dhaka for Qatar's capital Doha to attend 5th United Nations Conference on Least Developed Countries (LDC5: From Potential to Prosperity).
Two burnt as AC explodes in Gulshan residence
At least two people have sustained burn injuries as an air-conditioner (AC) exploded in a residence in the capital’s Gulshan area.
Dhaka’s air most polluted for 3rd consecutive day
Dhaka continued to occupy top spot in the list of cities around the world with the worst air quality for the third consecutive day this morning, 4 March 2023,