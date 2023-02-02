Country’s position on CPI index lowered intentionally: Information Minister

Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud on Wednesday said many people think that Bangladesh’s position on Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) has been downgraded one step on the prescription of the international traders intentionally as national election falls this year, reports news agency BSS.

“This year is election year and many people think that Bangladesh has been downgraded one step on CPI index on the prescription of the international traders. There will be no more report this year and the elections will be held before the next year’s report,” he said.