GIZ organises training for the NILG trainers in Gazipur

The urban areas of the country play a pivotal role in driving economic growth. However, a large proportion of urban population lives in poverty prone unhealthy conditions and lacks access to basic amenities.

In alignment with many other countries of the world, Bangladesh has also developed policies, strategies and plans to achieve Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) targets by 2030 including policies and strategies related to climate change. However, proper implementation of these plans requires capacities and involvement of the local level.

GIZ has partnered with NILG which supports in the capacity enhancement of the local government officials where NILG’s capacities on SDG localisation is being supported for disseminating the knowledge in the local level of the country.