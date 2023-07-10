Indefinite transport strike on Sylhet-Tamabil road from Monday

The ‘Shalish Samannay Committee’ of Greater Jaintia’s 17 Pargana announced an indefinite transport strike for all types of transport movement on Sylhet-Tamabil road from 6:00 am on Monday in the wake of the death of five people in a road accident in Sylhet’s Jaintapur on last Friday, UNB reports.

The leaders of the committee took the decision at a meeting on Sunday afternoon.