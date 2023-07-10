Indefinite transport strike on Sylhet-Tamabil road from Monday

The ‘Shalish Samannay Committee’ of Greater Jaintia’s 17 Pargana announced an indefinite transport strike for all types of transport movement on Sylhet-Tamabil road from 6:00 am on Monday in the wake of the death of five people in a road accident in Sylhet’s Jaintapur on last Friday, UNB reports.
The leaders of the committee took the decision at a meeting on Sunday afternoon.
Moinul Islam, president of Sylhet District Bus-Minibus Workers Union, confirmed the matter.
Jaintapur Upazila Parishad Chairman and Upazila Awami League President Kamal Ahmed said, “According to the decision of the Arbitration Committee, no bus-minibus will be allowed to ply on the Sylhet-Tamabil highway from Monday. However, other vehicles will run normally.”