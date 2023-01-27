Bangladesh condemns killing of Palestinians in Jenin refugee camp

Bangladesh strongly condemned the violence and the killing of 10 Palestinians, including children and elderly, by the Israeli occupation forces in Jenin refugee camp Thursday, said the foreign ministry.

The massacre led to the wounding of dozens, the storming of Jenin Hospital as well as the demolition of facilities of the Jenin refugee camp.

Bangladesh regularly expresses deep concern over the repeated violations and “disregard of basic civil norms, international human rights laws and international accords by the Israeli forces.”