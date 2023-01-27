Bangladesh condemns killing of Palestinians in Jenin refugee camp

The country denounces the policies adopted by the Israeli occupation forces and continued attacks on the city of Jerusalem and the holy sites, including the Al-Aqsa Mosque.
Also, it urges the international community to take sustained measures to end such violent attacks, demolition of houses and hinder the medical treatment of the wounded civilians and end the “heinous actions” in the occupied territories.
Bangladesh “firmly supports the inalienable rights of the people of Palestine for a sovereign and independent homeland and reaffirms its position in favour of establishing an independent state of Palestine based on a two-state solution.”