UGC investigations are not biased: Prof. Alamgir

The inquiry committee of the University Grants Commission (UGC) have found allegations to be true regarding Rajshahi University's vice chancellor M Abdus Sohban resorting to nepotism, providing the president with false information, bending the rules to appoint his daughter and son-in-law as teachers at the university, and other irregularities. The committee says the vice chancellor has acted in contradiction to the University Ordinance of 1973. His actions have tarnished the image of the university's highest office. The committee had recommended various steps to be taken against him. After the UGC report was submitted, the Rajshahi University vice chancellor called a press conference on Sunday and termed the inquiry report as biased. Member of the inquiry committee and UGC member Professor Muhammad Alamgir speaks in an interview with Prothom Alo about this matter.