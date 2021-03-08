UGC seeks separate app for students’ vaccination

Haji Muhammad Mohsin Hall of Dhaka University was officially allotted for 539 resident students and 723 dual-resident students.
Actually, the number of students were higher than the official number at the dormitory before the Covid-19 pandemic-induced shutdown. There were 1,324 non-resident students at the dormitory too.
Following the government’s recent direction regarding Covid-19 vaccination, the university’s registrar office sought a list of all types of resident students, house tutors and employees under the hall. The deadline was merely one day.
During a Prothom Alo investigation, some administration officials said they received a letter from the registrar office on Sunday.
The information that has been sought is not possible to provide within a day. Moreover, it is difficult to collect the students’ national identity (NID) number.
The reasons are clear to understand. Firstly, the dormitory authority never preserves the students’ NID number. Secondly, all the resident and dual-resident students have been outside their dormitory. The hall officials said that collection of the students’ information would take time.
There are other issues also. Many younger students have not registered for NID yet while the maximum age of the students still is below 40. Hence, vaccination of the university students seems challenging. In this situation, some hall officials think that the students’ university identity number should be considered for registration for vaccination.
Mandatory use of NID for Covid-19 vaccine registration has turned a big problem for the residential universities in the country.
University Grants Commission officials admit that collection of the students’ NID number is a big problem. To solve it, UGC has verbally requested the health ministry to open a separate app for the university students, teachers and employees.
The government has recently made an announcement to reopen schools and colleges from 30 March, university dormitories from 17 May and classes from 24 May. Except ineligible for health-related issues, all the resident students must get the vaccines before reopening of their dormitories.
There are 48 public universities and 107 private universities in the country. Collectively the public universities have 220 dormitories, 1,29,433 resident students and 15,524 teachers.
Dhaka University’s registrar Md Enamuzzaman told Prothom Alo that all the hall authorities have been notified about the mass-scale vaccination. “Now the hall provosts will take the necessary measures,” he said.
On Sunday, officials of the Haji Muhammad Mohsin Hall and Surja Sen Hall under the Dhaka University said the university registrar office sought information from the students about their permanent residential address, department, roll number, NID number, birth date and name of the dormitory.
Haji Muhammad Mohsin Hall provost professor Nizamul Hoque Buiyan told Prothom Alo that quick collection of the students’ NID number would be very tough. He suggested registration for vaccination only with the students’ data available at the university authorities.
Jahangirnagar University pro vice-chancellor professor Amir Hussain said that the university authorities has yet to decide about the course of action.
On the other hand, Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) has stepped a bit forward. BUET director (student welfare) Mizanur Rahman said the university authorities had submitted more than 4,000 students’ NID numbers to the UGC.
Despite difficulties in registration due to unavailability of the recipients’ NID number, the UGC wants to bring all the university students under the vaccination programme.
UGC member (public) professor Dil Afroza Begum told Prothom Alo, “Verbally the UGC has requested the health ministry to facilitate vaccination of the university students, teachers and employees with a separate app so that the students can enroll with their student identity number.”
The health ministry has responded to the UGC positively. But the final task will need approval of the government’s high-ups.
* This report appeared in the print and online edition of Prothom Alo and has been rewritten in English by Sadiqur Rahman