UGC seeks separate app for students’ vaccination

Haji Muhammad Mohsin Hall of Dhaka University was officially allotted for 539 resident students and 723 dual-resident students.

Actually, the number of students were higher than the official number at the dormitory before the Covid-19 pandemic-induced shutdown. There were 1,324 non-resident students at the dormitory too.

Following the government’s recent direction regarding Covid-19 vaccination, the university’s registrar office sought a list of all types of resident students, house tutors and employees under the hall. The deadline was merely one day.

During a Prothom Alo investigation, some administration officials said they received a letter from the registrar office on Sunday.

The information that has been sought is not possible to provide within a day. Moreover, it is difficult to collect the students’ national identity (NID) number.

The reasons are clear to understand. Firstly, the dormitory authority never preserves the students’ NID number. Secondly, all the resident and dual-resident students have been outside their dormitory. The hall officials said that collection of the students’ information would take time.

There are other issues also. Many younger students have not registered for NID yet while the maximum age of the students still is below 40. Hence, vaccination of the university students seems challenging. In this situation, some hall officials think that the students’ university identity number should be considered for registration for vaccination.