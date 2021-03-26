UK PM hails Bangladesh’s growth

In a video message, Johnson remembered the historic visit of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to Downing Street in London in 1972, describing the visit as "instrumental in forging the friendship" between the UK and Bangladesh.

Prime minister Johnson recalled fondly his visit to Bangladesh in 2018, when he was welcomed "with a great deal of warmth and generosity".

He emphasised the bond between the UK and Bangladesh, "incarnated by the 600,000 strong British-Bangladeshi community who contribute so much to the United Kingdom every day".

The British prime minister said, "I think particularly of the fantastic doctor and nurses in our NHS, many of whom are helping to treat and vaccinate people in our battle against Covid-19".

"I look forward to working with prime minister [Sheikh] Hasina and to seeing her again at COP26 in Glasgow. But for now, as we look ahead to the next 50 years of British and Bangladeshi friendship, I wish everyone the very best for your golden jubilee."