1,641 illegal clinics, hospitals sealed in three months: DGHS

Professor Ahmedul Kabir, additional director general (administration) of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), came up with the disclosure on Sunday in a press briefing.
The DGHS started a drive against the illegal hospitals, clinics and diagnostic centers on 26 May. Several departments of the government and the media assisted the drive.
According to the briefing, a total of 1,641 institutions were shut down in the last three months while 1,489 received licenses and the registration of 2,930 was renewed. At the same time, the government bagged over Tk 251.8 million.
“Nearly 2,529 more applications seeking registration remain pending to the directorate. Our drive will be continued. The institutions that are running illegally will have to be closed within 96 hours,” added professor Ahmedul Kabir.