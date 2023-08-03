It is the political parties that must find a solution to the crisis: US ambassador

It is the political parties that will have to decide how the ongoing political crisis regarding the electoral system can be resolved, said US ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas.
The ambassador said the US does not want any kind of violence. It wants a free, fair and peaceful election. The US wants to play a role in holding a peaceful election.
Peter Haas was talking to the media after a meeting with ruling Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader at the party’s headquarters on Bangabandhu Avenue Thursday.
The US ambassador also insisted that it does not give importance to one political party over the other parties. Political parties, the media, civil society and law enforcement agencies - everyone has a role in holding a peaceful election.
Peter Haas said that the US places importance on Bangladesh's democratic process, adding that the people should be able to vote for the candidate of their choice.
Replying to a question on the prevailing political crisis, Ambassador Haas said it is the political parties who have to resolve the ongoing political crisis.
Earlier, the US ambassador to Dhaka Peter Haas arrived at Awami League's central office at Bangabandhu Avenue at 11:15 in the morning. Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader received with flowers.
Present at the time were Awami League presidium member Lt Col (retd) Mohammad Faruk Khan, international affairs secretary Shammi Ahmed, office secretary Biplob Barua, information and research affairs secretary Selim Mahmud and working committee member Mohammad Ali Arafat.
Peter Haas held an hour-long meeting with the Awami League leaders.