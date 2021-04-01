UN agencies ramp up response for Rohingyas after ‘unprecedented’ fire

United Nations agencies have stepped up their efforts to assist thousands of Rohingya refugee families left homeless after last week's devastating fire at Kutupalong refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, reports UNB.

The fire destroyed about 9,500 shelters and also reduced to ashes over 1,600 vital facilities, including hospitals, schools, and food and aid distribution centres.

As of Tuesday, at least 11 people are confirmed to have perished in the fire and over 300 are still missing, reports the UN News.

Richard Ragan, UN World Food Programme (WFP) Country Director in Bangladesh, said the scale of the fire was "unprecedented" and that the agency is "determined" to help those affected get their lives back to normal as quickly as possible.

"WFP, together with our partners and thousands of volunteers, have supported the families since the start of the tragedy, in meeting their most urgent needs of food and water. Where two of our nutrition centres once stood, debris were cleared in record time, stocks were replenished, and services resumed for children and their mothers," he said.