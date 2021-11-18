UN resolution on Rohingyas has political value: Momen

Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen on Thursday said the adaptation of UN resolution on Rohingyas by consensus for the first time has a political value as it showed interest of all countries, including Russia and China, in resolving the protracted crisis.

"It (UN resolution) has a pressure on that particular country (Myanmar)," he told journalists after attending a discussion at Bangladesh Institute of International and Strategic Studies (BIISS) here.

The United Nations (UN) has adopted the resolution on “The situation of human rights of Rohingya Muslims and other minorities in Myanmar” by consensus in New York on Wednesday.

"It's a great day for us. We are very happy," Momen said, adding that it showed all countries want a peaceful solution to the Rohingya crisis.

"The countries those created obstacles (over the issue) earlier ... like China, Russia… this time they didn't create barrier, which means all want solution of the crisis," he said.