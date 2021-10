The United Nations (UN) has condemned the killing of Rohingya leader Mohib Ullah and sought a proper investigation into it.

Mohib (44) was allegedly shot to death at a Rohingya camp in Cox’s Bazaar by unknown gunmen on 29 September.

“The United Nations urges the Bangladesh authorities to undertake an investigation and to hold those responsible to account,” said Stephanie Tremblay, Associate Spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General.