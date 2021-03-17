UN team at Bhasan Char to see Rohingyas

An 18-member team of the United Nations has reached the remote Bay of Bengal island Bhasan Char to inspect the current situation and facilities for the Rohingya people relocated there.

The team is comprised of representatives from different UN agencies providing humanitarian assistances to the Rohingya people sheltered in Bangladesh.

A senior official of the foreign ministry confirmed the news. This is the first ever visit by the UN delegates. In February, a team of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation paid a visit to Bhasan Char.