UN team at Bhasan Char to see Rohingyas

An 18-member team of the United Nations has reached the remote Bay of Bengal island Bhasan Char to inspect the current situation and facilities for the Rohingya people relocated there.
The team is comprised of representatives from different UN agencies providing humanitarian assistances to the Rohingya people sheltered in Bangladesh.
A senior official of the foreign ministry confirmed the news. This is the first ever visit by the UN delegates. In February, a team of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation paid a visit to Bhasan Char.
During the three-day visit, the UN team would inspect the existing facilities for the Rohingya people, assess their needs, as well as discuss with the authorities and others currently overseeing Bhasan Char management, the ministry official said.
Through an email to Prothom Alo, the UN confirmed the objectives of the visit.
With own fund, the Bangladesh government has initiated relocation of the more than 1 million Rohingya people from the crammed refugee camps in Ukhiya and Teknaf of Cox’s Bazaar.
So far, 13,760 Rohingya people have been relocated to Bhasan Char since December.