UN unanimously adopts resolution on Myanmar for first time

The United Nations has adopted a resolution on the “Situation of human rights of Rohingya Muslims and other minorities in Myanmar” for the first time by consensus.

The resolution maintained its strong focus on the ongoing justice and accountability processes, reports UNB.

“The adoption of the Rohingya resolution, for the first time by consensus, demonstrates the international community’s strong resolve to end this crisis,” said ambassador Rabab Fatima, Permanent Representative of Bangladesh to the United Nations during the adoption of the resolution on Wednesday.